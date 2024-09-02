Job Fair in Coimbatore on September 21

The Coimbatore District Employment and Career Guidance Centre is set to organise a large scale private sector Job Fair on September 21 from 8 a.m. at Rathinam College of Arts and Science in Eechanari.

Over 250 companies across various sectors, including manufacturing, textiles, engineering, construction, IT, automotive, sales, and medical, will participate in the fair, collectively offering more than 15,000 job openings. The fair provides opportunities for candidates from all educational backgrounds, ranging from school-level qualifications to postgraduate degrees and professional diplomas. The fair has no age restrictions and does not require a registration fee. Job seekers are required to bring their bio-data and educational certificates to the event, with selected candidates receiving appointment orders on the spot.

In a statement, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati asked job seekers to take advantage of this opportunity. Interested candidates and companies can register and find more information on the website www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in.

For details, job seekers can contact the helpline at 0422-2642388 or 9499055937, and employers can reach out at 9790199681.

