Job fair in Coimbatore on October 28

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 22, 2022 18:09 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran has announced a special camp for employment in the private sector will be held on October 28 from 10 a.m at the employment office here. Those who have completed Class X or XII, ITI, diploma, graduated or have an engineering degree can take part with their profile and copies of educational certificates and get employment. There is no age limit. Selected candidates will be given appointment order immediately. Private companies and job applicants who wish to attend the camp can register for free at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in

