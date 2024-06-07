ADVERTISEMENT

Job creation is key for advancement of the country, says Rolls-Royce India president

Published - June 07, 2024 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Most of the western world wants to come to India to set up manufacturing capacities because of the skill capability available in the country, says Kishore Jayaraman

The Hindu Bureau

Kishore Jayaraman, president of Rolls-Royce, India and South Asia, spoke at a session on “Smart Manufacturing” organised by TexasVentures and CODISSIA in Coimbatore city on Friday June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Creation of jobs is key for advancement of the country, said Kishore Jayaraman, president of Rolls-Royce, India and South Asia, in Coimbatore city on Friday.

Speaking at the Global Manufacturing Cluster Vision 2030 conference on Smart Manufacturing, organised by Texas Ventures and CODISSIA as a part of the Intec 2024 industrial fair, Mr. Jayaraman said India has the brainpower and skills. Jobs should be created for these skilled people. The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) need to scale up and generate jobs. Industries scaling up capacities is vital for India and job creation is key to advancement. The MSMEs are significant players to generate jobs.

Most of the western world wants to come to India to set up manufacturing capacities because of the skill capability available in the country. Significant number of jobs will be generated when a number of factories grow at the same time, he added.

Industrial fair Intec 2024 in Coimbatore from June 6 to 10

Mr. Jayaraman pointed out that Coimbatore has some of the well-known large-scale companies that are present here for decades, over two lakh MSMEs, more than 75 engineering colleges, and ₹1.25 lakh crores worth manufacturing annually with ₹45,000 crores worth exports. It has engineering capability, skills, and the ability to scale up. But, it should also be able to talk loudly about its successes, he added.

K. Balasubramanian, chairman of Precision Group of Companies, spoke about the need for inventory management in companies. Sathiya Seelan, vice president - design styling of Ashok Leyland, highlighted the need for particularizing for a stable economy.

Subathra Mylsamy, partner of AK Mylsamy & Associates, and M. Thirumalai Kumar, head of Research Group, Autonomous Systems & Control - India, were the other speakers.

