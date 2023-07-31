ADVERTISEMENT

Job camp to be held on August 5 in Coimbatore

July 31, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will organise a job camp here on August 5 as part of the Dr. Kalaignar Centenary Special Job Camp programme.

Minister for Labour, Employment and Training C. V. Ganesan held a meeting here on Monday to discuss preparations for the camp.

A press release said the private job camp will be held at Kongunadu Arts and Science College and about 250 companies will recruit candidates for 20,000 jobs. Nearly 50,000 people are expected to take part. Similar camps will be held in Coimbatore on September 2 and December 2 too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US