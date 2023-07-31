Job camp to be held on August 5 in Coimbatore

July 31, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The State government will organise a job camp here on August 5 as part of the Dr. Kalaignar Centenary Special Job Camp programme.

Minister for Labour, Employment and Training C. V. Ganesan held a meeting here on Monday to discuss preparations for the camp.

A press release said the private job camp will be held at Kongunadu Arts and Science College and about 250 companies will recruit candidates for 20,000 jobs. Nearly 50,000 people are expected to take part. Similar camps will be held in Coimbatore on September 2 and December 2 too.