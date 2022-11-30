JICA-funded super-speciality block of CMCH to be ready by March 2023, Velu

November 30, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

The works of the new super-speciality block at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) will be completed by March 2023 and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Public Works Department and Highways E.V. Velu here on Wednesday.

Mr. Velu, who inspected the works of the block along with Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji, said that the structural works have been completed and other works including laying of tiles and electrical works were pending.

The foundation for the six-storeyed block measuring 18,210 sqft was laid in February 2021 and the project is implemented by Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project with assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Minister said that at least ₹ 10 crore would be required to improve the road infrastructure and to solve water clogging around CMCH, an issue highlighted by the hospital’s Dean. The requirement will be taken to the attention of the Chief Minister, he said.

On the protest by farmers from six villages in Annur and Mettupalayam opposing the State’s move to set up a State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park, Mr. Velu said that acquisition of land was essential for works such as road laying and setting up industrial park. “Is the land being acquired for the government? The government merely carries out the work and the beneficiaries are farmers, traders, you and me,” he said.

At a road safety review meeting in the city on Wednesday, Mr. Velu said that such industrial parks are built to provide employment for the youth and graduates.

Mr. Velu said that the State Highways Department is maintaining a total of 2,415 km of roads in Coimbatore district. A total of 244 km of roads were maintained for ₹250 crore in the district in 2021-22.

According to him, the PWD chief engineer and project directors have taken note of the demands to extend Avinashi road flyover up to Neelambur and Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover up to Kurichi. After discussing with officials in Chennai regarding the possibilities like traffic, we will consider this, he said. Contractors have been directed to expedite the construction of the flyovers.

Mr. Velu added that ₹250 core has been allotted for the four-lane ring road that will connect Madukkarai on Coimbatore – Palakkad Road to Narasimmanaickenpalayam on Mettupalayam Road and tenders will be released in a month.

Regarding AIADMK announcing a protest condemning poor condition of roads in the district, the PWD Minster said, “The roads that they (AIADMK) laid should last for five years.... It is not a righteous protest.”

“They (AIADMK) left (their regime) with a debt of ₹6,25,000 crore... Last financial year we had allocated ₹17,000 crore for the Department, of which ₹13,000 crore was used only to complete old works of the previous government in the State,” he said.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said the State will not force any farmer to sell their land for the park and will only acquire from those who are willing. The Minister said that 80 % of the roadworks in the district and 89-90% of land acquisition for the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport have been completed.