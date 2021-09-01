Coimbatore

Jharkhand native held with 5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter Coimbatore 01 September 2021
Updated: 01 September 2021 00:19 IST

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Tuesday arrested a man with five kg ganja. D. Mandul Kumar (26), a native of Deoghar in Jharkhand, was arrested by the police with the contraband and ₹ 1.10 lakh cash. He was apprehended by a police team that conducted a vehicle check near Periyanaickenpalayam housing unit on Tuesday morning. Kumar stopped his two-wheeler seeing the police and tried to escape. The police managed to nab him. Kumar was staying at M.K. Nagar near Narasimhanaickenpalayam. The police also seized his two-wheeler and mobile phone.

In a separate case, the Saibaba Colony police arrested K. Jayasingh (31), a resident of Sambath Street in Rathinapuri, with 1.5 kg ganja on Monday. He was picked up by the police from Jeeva Nagar junction on Mettupalayam Road.

