Jharkhand native held with 5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Tuesday arrested a man with five kg ganja. D. Mandul Kumar (26), a native of Deoghar in Jharkhand, was arrested by the police with the contraband and ₹ 1.10 lakh cash. He was apprehended by a police team that conducted a vehicle check near Periyanaickenpalayam housing unit on Tuesday morning. Kumar stopped his two-wheeler seeing the police and tried to escape. The police managed to nab him. Kumar was staying at M.K. Nagar near Narasimhanaickenpalayam. The police also seized his two-wheeler and mobile phone.

In a separate case, the Saibaba Colony police arrested K. Jayasingh (31), a resident of Sambath Street in Rathinapuri, with 1.5 kg ganja on Monday. He was picked up by the police from Jeeva Nagar junction on Mettupalayam Road.