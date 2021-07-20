Jharkhand native dies in police custody

Coimbatore

20 July 2021

A guest worker hailing from Jharkhand allegedly died while he was in the custody of the Karumathampatti police in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The police, who denied charges of torture on the man, claimed that he fainted at the station on Monday morning and died at a government hospital. The deceased has been identified as Satheendra Prasad (40) from a village near Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

According to the police, Prasad was nabbed while attempting to break into a house at Vettaikaran Kuttai near Karumathampatti around 3.30 a.m. He was tied up and allegedly beaten up by the people.

The man was brought to the Karumathampatti police station around 7 a.m. According to the police, Prasad fainted while the police were collecting his whereabouts at the station.

He was rushed to a government hospital at Somanur where he died. However, the police did not disclose the cause of his death.

Karumathampatti DSP Anantha Arockia Raj said that Prasad was not tortured by the police.

Another police officer said that there was no signs of physical assault on Prasad’s body and the police were yet to ascertain whether he was beaten up by people who caught him during the theft attempt.