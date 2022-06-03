Jharkhand man injured in sloth bear attack near Valparai 

The guest worker who was injured in the attack of a sloth bear near Valparai on Thursday.

A guest worker hailing from Jharkhand was injured in the attack of a sloth bear in a tea estate near Valparai on Thursday.

Forest Department officials said that the estate worker, identified as Mutha Murmu, 23, suffered injuries below his right eye, back of the head and hands. An official said that his condition was stable at the Government Hospital, Pollachi.

According to the Forest Department, the incident took place when Murmu was plucking tea leaves in Senkuthuparai estate of Woodbriar Group near Valparai on Thursday noon. He had an encounter with a bear that mauled him before other workers could come to his rescue.

The estate management rushed the worker immediately to the Government Hospital, Valparai, where first aid was given. He was then shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, for further treatment.

According to M. Manikandan, forest range officer of Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, the field staff were monitoring the movement of the bear in the estate.