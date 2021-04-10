JewelOne to expand retail network

COIMBATORE

10 April 2021 23:43 IST

Coimbatore-based Emerald Jewel Industry plans to expand its retail footprint across the State through its branded stores.

K. Srinivasan, its Chairman and Managing Director, said the company currently has 14 outlets and plans to take the total number to 30 in the next one year. The JewelOne outlets will be opened through franchisees.

Launching here the Ayanaa collection of jewellery, he said the company also has 15 shop-in-shops and plans to increase the number of such outlets too. The new collection, which was launched at all its outlets on Friday, will have about 250 designs. Every month, the company launches hundreds of new designs. Since August last year, customers are looking at gold jewellery as a safe option for investment and hence the demand is good, he said.