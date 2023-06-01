Jewellery weighing 50 sovereigns stolen from house in Salem

June 01, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Salem

Burglars decamped with 50 sovereign jewellery from a house in Salem on Thursday.

According to the police, Thirunavukkarasu (67), a resident of Seventh Cross in Maravaneri in Salem city, is a thread merchant. He and his wife T. Mallika (62) were staying alone in the house while their their three married sons were settled in Ammapet locality.

On Wednesday evening, the couple went to their relative’s wedding reception. In the night, they returned to the house, and Mallika put the 50-sovereign jewellery in a box on the dressing table and went to sleep.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the couple heard some noise, came out of the bedroom, and found a burglar fleeing with the jewellery box. The couple raised an alarm and alerted their sons. They came to the house and informed the Hasthampatti police.

The police visited the house and conducted inquiry. A sniffer dog was also brought to the spot. Forensic experts collected fingerprints from the house. The police also verified the CCTV footage in the locality, and suspect three burglars might have been involved in the incident.

The Hasthampatti police registered a case, and special teams were formed to nab the culprits.