Jewellery units resume production in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

22 July 2020 19:30 IST

Measures to control the spread of COVID-19 to be taken up in the units and localities where the goldsmiths live

Jewellery manufacturers, who resumed operations on Wednesday, plan to take up several measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the units and localities where the goldsmiths live.

Coimbatore District Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association president B. Muthuvenkatraman told The Hindu the units can work with maximum 10 workers. This has provided jobs to 60 % of the workforce. The units were closed first on June 24. It is almost a month now. The rest will also be opened in the coming weeks, he hoped.

“We live and work in congested areas. Hence, the manufacturers will join hands with the Coimbatore Corporation and carry out a series of measures to control the spread,” he said.

A committee has been formed by the manufacturers. With the approval of the authorities, members of this committee will visit smithies, factories, and houses in the jewellery making clusters in the city. They will be provided with thermal scanners, oximeters, masks, and face shields. They will take random tests. The manufacturers will also provide disinfectants to the Corporation to be sprayed regularly in the clusters, Mr. Muthuvenkatraman said.

The spread is mainly because of people moving in and out of the district. It can be controlled with joint efforts. The workers or goldsmiths now do not go anywhere except their house and work place, he said.

According to Coimbatore Goldsmiths’ Association president S.M. Kamal Hasan, 25 % of the small smithies resumed operations on Wednesday. “There was a lot of confusion in the morning as the officials were not sure if we can start functioning. We got a clarity only by noon. Further, without bus service not many workers could come. On Thursday, probably another 10 % will start functioning,” he said. “Units located in containment areas will remain shut,” he said.

The Association plans to hold awareness sessions at the smithies on the precautions to be taken and distribute pamphlets.

Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association president Sabarinath said just about 50 % of the jewellery retailers were able to open shop on Wednesday. “A lot of workers and even shop owners live in containment areas. They are unable to come out. The government should relax the containment norms. We expect business to resume full only next month or by the end of this month,” he said.