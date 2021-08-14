Jewellery stolen

Coimbatore

14 August 2021 00:26 IST

Miscreants broke into a house at Kattoor here and allegedly stole gold jewellery weighing around 20 sovereigns on Thursday.

According to the police, Jeshi Priscilla (26) received a call on Thursday from her mother-in-law, who claimed to have locked the house before leaving earlier in the day, that a break-in had occurred and the valuables were missing. The Kattoor police registered a case and efforts to trace the accused are on.Meanwhile, in an effort to prevent burglaries, the Coimbatore City Police announced two helplines – 94981 81213 and 81900 00100 – for the public to inform the police if they are out of station through phone calls and WhatsApp respectively. The police will monitor the houses upon receiving information during night patrolling, according to a statement.

Held for raping minor in Tiruppur

The Udumalpet All Women Police on Thursday arrested a 54-year-old man on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl. The police said the victim was found to be eight months pregnant, following which her mother lodged a complaint and the accused was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

