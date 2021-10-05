Jewellery stolen from police quarters in Coimbatore

Unknown persons broke into a house at the police quarters in Gandhipuram here and took away 4.5 sovereigns of jewellery. The Kattoor police said that the theft happened at the house of V. Indrani, head constable attached to the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central. Ms. Indrani and family members left for her house in Sulur around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. They returned to the quarters at 8.45 a.m. on Sunday and found the front door broken open and 4.5 sovereigns of jewellery missing. The police are investigating.

36 SDPI workers detained

A total of 36 members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were detained and removed by the police as they attempted to stage a rail blockade here on Monday. They attempted to enter Coimbatore Railway Station to condemn the deaths of four farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Two detained under Goondas Act

Two men who were arrested in connection with multiple burglary cases were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Monday.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police said in a statement that Karthik, who was involved in several burglaries in Sirumugai police station limits, was detained under the Act. Similarly, provisions of the Act were invoked against Selvakumar alias Gopal who was involved in several burglaries in Mahalingapuram police station limits. District Collector G.S. Sameeran issued the detention orders.