Jewellery stolen from house

ERODE

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a rice mill owner at Kongarpalayam in T.N. Palayam and decamped with 25 sovereign gold jewellery here on Monday.

The incident happnened when the rice mill owner Jeyakumar and his family went to Sathyamangalam on Sunday to make arrangements for his daughter’s wedding took place.

On Monday morning, when they returned home, they found the front door lock broken and jewellery kept in the almirah missing. Bungalowpudur police were informed. Gobichettipalayam DSP Arumugam and police personnel inspected the house.