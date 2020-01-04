Coimbatore

Jewellery stolen from house

A house was burgled and 31.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery was stolen in Seelanaikenpatti here.

According to the police, S.P.Mohanan of Selanaikenpatti was away from home since December 22. He returned on January 2 and found that the doors of the house were broken and the valuables missing. The police said the jewellery and ₹85,000 in cash were found stolen from the house. The Ammapet police have registered a case. Forensic experts collected samples from the house.

