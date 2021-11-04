Jewellery stolen from house near Karumathampatti

Coimbatore

04 November 2021 00:07 IST

Unknown persons broke into a house at Krishnapuram on Somanur Road, near Karumathampatti, and took away 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Police said the burglary happened in the house of Ramanathan when he and his wife were away at their daughter’s house on October 30 (Saturday) evening. They returned around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and found the front door broken open and the jewellery missing. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead in Sengulam near Sundakamuthur on Wednesday. The Perur police said G. Sangeetha (42), a resident of Sundakamuthur, was found dead in the tank on Wednesday morning. The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police said there was no external injury on the body. An investigation was on after registering a case of unnatural death.

