February 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Salem

Burglars decamped with jewellery from a house here on Monday. According to the police, R. Sankara Narayanan (33) of Chinna Manali near Edappadi is working in a private company. Two days ago, he and his family went to their relative’s home in Kumabakonam. On Monday, neighbours alerted him that the front door of the house was open. The Edappadi police came to the spot and found eight sovereigns of jewellery missing. The police registered a case and are investigating.