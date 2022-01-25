Jewellery stolen from house in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

25 January 2022 23:35 IST

A total of 29 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from the house of an engineer at Ondipudur here, when the family members were off to the Nilgiris.

The police said that the theft happened at the residence of Syed Ibrahim at Senthil Janatha Nagar. Mr. Ibrahim and family members were at the residence of his wife at Coonoor in the Nilgiris for the past 10 days. They had gone there to take care of his father-in-law. Mr. Ibrahim returned to Coimbatore on Monday evening and found the house broken into. He found the shelves open and 29 sovereigns of jewellery missing.

After being alerted by him, the Singanallur police visited the house. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They have collected visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality for leads to trace those who were involved in the burglary.