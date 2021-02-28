Coimbatore

Jewellery stolen from house at Saravanampatti

Unidentified persons broke into a house at Saravanampatti in the city and took away 30 sovereigns of jewellery.

The police said that the gold ornaments were stolen from the house of T. Arunkumar (38) at Thirumurugan Nagar near Saravanampatti, when he was off to Salem between January 30 and Friday.

According to the police, the man returned to his house around 10.30 p.m. on Friday and found the back door broken open.

On checking, he found 30 sovereigns of jewellery kept in a shelf missing, the police said.

