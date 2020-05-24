Jewellery showrooms asked to close

Coimbatore Corporation officials on Sunday asked the managements of three jewellery showrooms on Cross Cut Road in the city to down their shutters.

Sources said that during a routine inspection to oversee compliance to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, officials found three jewellery showrooms on Cross Cut Road open.

After the Corporation officials directed the managements to down the shutters, the managers did so, the sources added.

The Corporation also deputed officials to ensure physical distancing in fish and vegetable markets in the city.