Jewellery showroom sealed

The district administration on Saturday sealed the Cross Cut Road showroom of a popular jewellery chain on charges that the management had illegally transported 30 employees from the Chennai branch.

The administration sealed the showroom under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and the area revenue inspector had lodged a complaint with the Kattoor Police, said sources who were a part of the team that sealed the showroom.

On June 18, the jewellery chain management had moved into Coimbatore 30 of its employees – all men - who worked in its North Usman Road branch, Chennai. It had also accommodated them in a lodge near the showroom.

After the administration came to know of the illegal movement of the 30 persons, it inquired with the management to only learn that for the movement of the 30 employees, the management did not have valid e-pass and that the pass it showed was for the movement of its employees within Chennai.

In its response to questions on how it transported the 30 employees, the management was evasive, the sources said.

After it ascertained that the movement of the 30 people was illegal, the administration informed the Coimbatore Corporation, which sent its health teams to sanitise the showroom and the lodge where the 30 employees stayed.

The sources said that the Corporation also sprayed disinfectants in the lodge where the 150 employees of the Cross Cut Road showroom stayed.

Health workers from the Department of Public Health lifted samples from the 30 persons who had arrived from Chennai and also the 150 who worked in the Cross Cut Road showroom, they added.

"Around 30 employees of GRT Jewellery came from Chennai Usman Road branch to Coimbatore without e-pass to Cross Cut Road branch without self quarantine endangering lives of customers and coworkers creating risk of spread of corona virus Shop is sealed", tweeted Coimbatore city commissioner Sumit Sharan.

Mr. Sharan told The Hindu that the police were expecting a petition from the Revenue Department seeking action against the jewellery management.

Health Department sources said that swab samples of 193 employees of the showroom, including 30 persons who came from Chennai, were collected for COVID-19 test, results of which were expected to be out by Sunday.