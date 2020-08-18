Jewellery showroom in Coimbatore closed after 51 staff test positive

Coimbatore

18 August 2020 22:56 IST

A jewellery showroom on 100 Feet Road was closed for fumigation late on Monday after 51 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rathinapuri police registered a case against the regional manager and manager of the showroom under Sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 3 (penalty-any person disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the IPC) of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Sources with the Health Department said that 92 staff worked at the showroom and their swab samples were collected for test.

While results of 41 persons returned negative, 51 tested positive. Sources said that swab samples of people, who visited the jewellery, will also be collected for COVID-19 test.