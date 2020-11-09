Jewellery showroom burgled

COIMBATORE
Ten sovereigns of gold jewellery and two kg of silver ornaments were stolen from a jewellery showroom near Saravanampatti in the early hours of Sunday.
According to the police, the burglary took place at Maruthi Jewellers belonging to Thirumalai Murugaraj at Viswasapuram, near Saravanampatti.
As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Murugaraj, the locks of the showroom’s rolling shutter were found broken. He had locked the showroom at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
His complaint said that 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments and two kg of silver ornaments were missing from the showroom.
The police collected surveillance cameras from the building for investigation.
Visuals of persons suspected to be the burglars were recorded in some of the cameras, said the police.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath