Jewellery showroom burgled

Ten sovereigns of gold jewellery and two kg of silver ornaments were stolen from a jewellery showroom near Saravanampatti in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the burglary took place at Maruthi Jewellers belonging to Thirumalai Murugaraj at Viswasapuram, near Saravanampatti.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Murugaraj, the locks of the showroom’s rolling shutter were found broken. He had locked the showroom at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

His complaint said that 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments and two kg of silver ornaments were missing from the showroom.

The police collected surveillance cameras from the building for investigation.

Visuals of persons suspected to be the burglars were recorded in some of the cameras, said the police.