Jewellery shops to close down in Coimbatore

31 August 2020 23:08 IST

COIMBATORE Retail jewellery shops in Coimbatore Corporation limits will remain shut for a week from September 1.

B. Sabarinath, president of the Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association, said in a press release that the decision was taken in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. About 350 shops in the city will remain closed till September 7. The decision was taken after discussion with doctors, health, and frontline workers.

