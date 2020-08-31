Coimbatore

Jewellery shops to close down in Coimbatore

?Special Correspondent 31 August 2020 23:08 IST
Updated: 31 August 2020 23:08 IST

COIMBATORE Retail jewellery shops in Coimbatore Corporation limits will remain shut for a week from September 1.

B. Sabarinath, president of the Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association, said in a press release that the decision was taken in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. About 350 shops in the city will remain closed till September 7. The decision was taken after discussion with doctors, health, and frontline workers.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...