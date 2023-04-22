ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery shops to be open on Sunday for Akshaya Tritiya

April 22, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Jewellers in Coimbatore city will keep shops open on Sunday (April 23) too for Akshaya Tritiya this year.

According to Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association president B. Muthu Venkatraman, the retailers had stocked more jewellery this year as Akshaya Tritiya is for two days - April 22 and 23.

Gold prices were up 13.5 % this year compared to last year and hence, the jewellery manufacturers and retailers were hoping for sales similar to that of last year.

The shops remained open till late evening on Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. on Sunday, he said.

Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association president B. Sabarinath said the sales volume was positive on Saturday and was expected to be so on Sunday too. This was one of those years when Akshaya Tritiya sales is for two days and sales was brisk, especially during the evening hours.

Some of the individual retailers said the footfalls were better than last year. For instance, at Kirtilals, which had offers on diamond and gold jewellery, the visitors were higher than last year on Saturday.

