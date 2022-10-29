Jewellery shop staff in Salem held for theft

A man, who was working in a jewellery shop was arrested on Saturday on the charge of stealing 145 sovereigns of jewellery.

According to the police, K. Deepak (30) of Anna Nagar in Ponnammapet had been working in a jewellery shop at the New Bus Stand for the past 10 years. Recently, he went on leave and during audit it came to light that from August till October, Deepak allegedly stole jewellery from the shop.

On Friday, a complaint was lodged with the Pallapatti police on behalf of the jewellery shop. The police registered a case and nabbed Deepak. He had pledged the stolen jewellery in two banks and the money he received, around ₹40 lakh, was lost in online gambling. The police arrested Deepak on Saturday and remanded him in prison.