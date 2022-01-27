Coimbatore

Jewellery shop owner in Salem town dupes investors

SALEM Investors of a jewellery retail outlet alleged that they were cheated by the owner crores of rupees.

Staging a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Thursday, they alleged that they have deposited gold and cash and were paid interest only during the initial days. The customers claimed that the owner has stopped paying the interest. The jewellery shop was run by Thangaraj and his wife Lalitha from Allikuttai. Though the customers questioned the owner several times regarding payment dues, there was no proper response, they claimed.

The depositors recently learnt that the the couple went missing. They demanded the district administration and police to take immediate action to recover the gold and cash.


