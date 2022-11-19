Jewellery shop burgled near Karamadai in Coimbatore

November 19, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Unidentified persons broke open a jewellery shop near Karamadai and decamped with 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery and half a kg. of silver.

The theft was noticed when the owner of the jewellery shop S. Shanthamani came to open the shop on Saturday morning. She found the lock broken open and valueables missing.

She lodged a complaint with the Karamadai police. The police inspected the spot and registered a case under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The Police also formed three special teams to nab the culprits.