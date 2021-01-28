Jewellery recovered, one held

An accused, involved in two burglary cases, was arrested and the police recovered 63 sovereigns gold jewellery from him here.

Jewellery weighing 47 and 16 sovereigns were stolen from two houses coming under the Erode North Police station and Erode South Police station limits on January 16 and 23 and special teams were formed to nab the accused.

On January 27, when the police were conducting vehicle check at Sampath Nagar, they found a man attempting to turn his two-wheeler after seeing them. Police intercepted him, who was identified as R. Suresh alias Suresh Kumar alias Viji alias Vignesh (41) of North Gandhi Village, Pasupathipalayam in Karur district. He confessed to have committed the crime at the two houses.

Inquiries revealed that five burglary cases were pending against him each at Karur and Salem and four cases in Erode district. He was arrested in a burglary case and was released from prison on December 2, 2020. Police said that he arrived from Karur in a two-wheeler and stayed at a rented room at Veerappanchatiram and used to monitor locked houses during day time and commit the crime during the night.

While a portion of the stolen jewellery was sold at a jewellery shop at Namakkal, he had pledged the rest at two private banks. Police said that he had also purchased housing plots at Othakadai area in Kodumudi using the stolen jewellery in previous cases. Stolen jewellery worth ₹20 lakh was recovered and he was produced in the court and lodged in prison.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai told the media that footage from the CCTV cameras helped the police to identify the accused and asked commercial establishments and household to install surveillance cameras.