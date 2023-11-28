HamberMenu
Jewellery recovered, four held in Erode

November 28, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar (second left) inspecting the recovered gold jewellery in Erode on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar (second left) inspecting the recovered gold jewellery in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A special team of the district police arrested four persons and recovered 78 sovereigns of gold jewellery that were stolen from various houses in the district.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told mediapersons that many house-breaking incidents were reported in Erode town sub-division, and a special team was formed to nab the accused. It was found that burglars had targeted locked houses in the police station limits of Erode taluk, Modakkurichi, Erode North, and Perundurai. “The special team verified over 100 CCTV footage in the last three months and analysed the records of criminals who are in prison and were released,” he added.

The SP said on Tuesday morning, when the special team was conducting vehicle check at Mettukadai Nasiyanur Road, they intercepted four persons and questioned them. The four were identified as P. Ganesan, 57, of Theni district, currently residing at Mangalam Road in Tiruppur, and his accomplices M. Dhobik Rehman, 31, of Ramanathapuram, M. Antony Robinson alias Nisanthan, 26, of Mandapam camp in Rameswaram, and K. Sultan alias Dayas, 26, of Tiruppur.

All the four were currently residing in Tiruppur. Inquiries revealed that they burgled many houses in the district and the police recovered stolen jewellery from them.

Mr. Jawahar said 74 cases were pending against the key accused Ganesan in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry of which arrest warrant was issued in 15 cases.

