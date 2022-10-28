Jewellery production and sales recovers in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 28, 2022 21:22 IST

Sale of jewellery shot up during Deepavali this year in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Gold jewellery production and total sales (both, wholesale and retail) was nearly 1.5 tonnes in Coimbatore during the last four days of Deepavali this year, said B. Muthuvenkatraman, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association.

During the first year of COVID-19 in 2020, there were hardly any sales. In the second year of the pandemic, only 50 % of customers visited the shops. This year, people shopped for the festival different categories of products, including jewellery. Almost 80 % of jewellery sales were items of less than 20 gm, he said. Apart from supplying to different parts of the country, manufacturers here sent jewellery to Malaysia, Singapore, and the west Asian countries too, in large quantities. From goldsmiths to retailers, every one was happy this year, he added.

With nearly 45,000 goldsmiths, 2,000 principal manufacturers, and 600 retailers, the sector supports about one lakh people in Coimbatore city. The government should permit import of gold at 5 % duty for just 10 days after Deepavali to boost sales further, he added.

B. Sabarinath, president of Tamilnadu Jewellers Federation, said nearly 30 tonnes of jewellery were estimated to be sold across the country during the last three days of Deepavali festival.

Support our reporting.
Since Coimbatore is a major manufacturing hub, that supplies jewellery to all parts of the country, the manufacturers here benefited with revival of demand. The sales were especially good in the northern States. In Tamil Nadu, jewellery sales usually pick up after Deepavali. “We have reached pre-COVID level of retail sales across the State, including Coimbatore,” he said.

The demand was largely for light weight jewellery and this trend of high demand is expected to continue till the end of November. Two factors helped boost sales - customers are confident to invest in gold and prices have been stable at ₹4,800 to ₹5,200 a gm for the last six months, he added.

