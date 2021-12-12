Jewellery manufacturers seek improvement of infrastructure

Jewellery manufacturers here have appealed to the district administration and the government departments concerned to improve infrastructure in the main business hubs in Coimbatore city.

This was one of the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association held recently.

The Association said Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, Oppanakara Street, Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Saibaba Colony, and Ganapathy area dominate business activities of the city.

These attract thousands of customers every day from different parts of Coimbatore and other districts too.

Meetings

The officials should hold meetings with businesses in these areas and find out the infrastructure demands. With better infrastructure, business would improve here, it said.

Further, Raja Street and Big Bazaar Street were prominent business areas in Coimbatore in the earlier days. Now, with inadequate infrastructure, businesses were on the verge of closing down.

The Thygai Kumaran market was spread over 5.25 acre. The district administration and the Coimbatore Corporation should look at developing this area into a world-class business centre with adequate parking facility. It would benefit the entire business ecosystem in these areas. On the hallmarking, the Association said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mandatory Hallmarking Act stated that any jewellery above two grams displayed for sale should be hallmarked.

Before melting the unsold hallmarked gold jewellery or repairing the jewellery, the registered HUID number on the Manak online platform should be removed. This was not practical for the jewellers.

‘Amend the Act’

Hence, the Act should be amended, it said. Jewellery manufacturers should be permitted to carry the goods without hallmarking when they took it to exhibit the products to the buyers. When a buyer selected a product, it could be hallmarked either by the manufacturer or the trader. After confirmation of the hallmark, the suppliers could raise the tax invoice, it said.