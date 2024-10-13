ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore urge Government to raise cash payment limits

Published - October 13, 2024 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore have appealed to the Union government to allow cash payments of up to ₹2 lakh for consumers selling old gold jewellery.

ADVERTISEMENT

At its annual meeting on Sunday, the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association also urged the government to increase the cash payment limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for customers purchasing gold or diamond jewellery.

Additionally, the manufacturers requested a refund of the 9% import duty paid to avail of gold metal loans, as the import duty has now been reduced. They suggested that if a jewellery manufacturer and vendor have a payment agreement with a set time limit, the government should accept it and amend the MSMEs Act accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association also proposed that MSME units that repay loans without default should be eligible for a 3% interest refund. They further recommended that GST on gold and diamond jewellery be reduced from 3% to 1.5%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of market promotion, the Association called on the Ministry of MSMEs to organise industrial visits for MSME manufacturers to facilities both in India and abroad.

On a state level, the manufacturers urged the Tamil Nadu government to reduce electricity charges for jewellery manufacturing units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US