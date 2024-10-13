Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore urge Government to raise cash payment limits

Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore have appealed to the Union government to allow cash payments of up to ₹2 lakh for consumers selling old gold jewellery.

ADVERTISEMENT

At its annual meeting on Sunday, the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association also urged the government to increase the cash payment limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for customers purchasing gold or diamond jewellery.

Additionally, the manufacturers requested a refund of the 9% import duty paid to avail of gold metal loans, as the import duty has now been reduced. They suggested that if a jewellery manufacturer and vendor have a payment agreement with a set time limit, the government should accept it and amend the MSMEs Act accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association also proposed that MSME units that repay loans without default should be eligible for a 3% interest refund. They further recommended that GST on gold and diamond jewellery be reduced from 3% to 1.5%.

As part of market promotion, the Association called on the Ministry of MSMEs to organise industrial visits for MSME manufacturers to facilities both in India and abroad.

On a state level, the manufacturers urged the Tamil Nadu government to reduce electricity charges for jewellery manufacturing units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.