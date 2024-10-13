GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore urge Government to raise cash payment limits

Published - October 13, 2024 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore have appealed to the Union government to allow cash payments of up to ₹2 lakh for consumers selling old gold jewellery.

At its annual meeting on Sunday, the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association also urged the government to increase the cash payment limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for customers purchasing gold or diamond jewellery.

Additionally, the manufacturers requested a refund of the 9% import duty paid to avail of gold metal loans, as the import duty has now been reduced. They suggested that if a jewellery manufacturer and vendor have a payment agreement with a set time limit, the government should accept it and amend the MSMEs Act accordingly.

The Association also proposed that MSME units that repay loans without default should be eligible for a 3% interest refund. They further recommended that GST on gold and diamond jewellery be reduced from 3% to 1.5%.

As part of market promotion, the Association called on the Ministry of MSMEs to organise industrial visits for MSME manufacturers to facilities both in India and abroad.

On a state level, the manufacturers urged the Tamil Nadu government to reduce electricity charges for jewellery manufacturing units.

Published - October 13, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.