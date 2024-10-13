Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore urge Government to raise cash payment limits

Jewellery manufacturers in Coimbatore have appealed to the Union government to allow cash payments of up to ₹2 lakh for consumers selling old gold jewellery.

At its annual meeting on Sunday, the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association also urged the government to increase the cash payment limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for customers purchasing gold or diamond jewellery.

Additionally, the manufacturers requested a refund of the 9% import duty paid to avail of gold metal loans, as the import duty has now been reduced. They suggested that if a jewellery manufacturer and vendor have a payment agreement with a set time limit, the government should accept it and amend the MSMEs Act accordingly.

The Association also proposed that MSME units that repay loans without default should be eligible for a 3% interest refund. They further recommended that GST on gold and diamond jewellery be reduced from 3% to 1.5%.

As part of market promotion, the Association called on the Ministry of MSMEs to organise industrial visits for MSME manufacturers to facilities both in India and abroad.

On a state level, the manufacturers urged the Tamil Nadu government to reduce electricity charges for jewellery manufacturing units.