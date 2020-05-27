Jewellery manufacturers call for opening of showrooms in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

27 May 2020 12:16 IST

Jewellery manufacturers in the Coimbatore Corporation limits have urged the District Collector to permit big showrooms to be opened so that there is steady flow of jobs for goldsmiths.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector K. Rajamani here on Tuesday, the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association said that while the small jewellery shops are open in the city and maintain safety protocols, the bigger showrooms remain shut.

Nearly 450 jewellery manufacturers here make about 200 kg of gold jewellery a day. They sell their products across Tamil Nadu and also in other States. Currently, with the re-opening of the jewellery-making units, the manufacturers are getting just one or two orders. According to B. Muthuvenkatram, president of the Association, the jewellery showrooms remain shut or are open across the State depending on the decisions of the respective District Collectors. Bullion is available in the market and if there are orders, the manufacturers will be able to cater to the demand at least for some time, with the bullion available.

“However, only if the bigger showrooms are open will there be a steady flow of jobs to the goldsmiths here,” the association said.

It also appealed to the Collector to issue e-passes so that the manufacturers are able to market their jewellery in other States. The sector employs a large number of local and north Indian workers in the goldsmithies. While the government distributed relief packets to the migrant workers, the local workers have not received any support. They should also get the relief packets, the association said.