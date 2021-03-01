Jewellery manufacturers appeal to Election Commission

Coimbatore

01 March 2021 00:02 IST

The Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association has appealed to the Election Commission to instruct the field level officials to accept the documents that the manufacturers will carry when they move jewellery for supply of goods or samples to buyers.

Association president B. Muthuvenkatram said in a press release that its members faced several hardships during the previous elections when the model code of conduct was enforced. The gold jewellery manufacturers here produce nearly 200 kg of jewellery a day. They supply the jewellery to the buyers in person or take the samples to buyers for approval. The members will carry with them registration of GST, delivery chalan or tax invoice, authorisation to the person, copy of the stock ledger. The officials should accept these as proof of genuine business transaction and allow movement of the goods. He appealed to the Election Commission to accept these documents and include these as standard operating procedure.

Advertising

Advertising