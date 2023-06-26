HamberMenu
Jewellery, cash stolen from two houses at Kottagoundampatti in Salem

June 26, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons decamped with 15 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 10,000 cash from two houses at Kottagoundampatti in Salem on Sunday evening.

V. Amala (29), a resident of Kottagoundampatti near Karuppur, went to her in-law’s house on Sunday. In the evening, the neighbours found her house open. She rushed to her house only to find 13 sovereigns of jewellery and a television missing. She alerted the Karuppur police, who visited the house and lifted fingerprints.

Similarly, two sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 10,000 cash was stolen from the house of E. Hariharan (37) at Vasantham Nagar in Kottagoundampatti the same evening. The police registered a case and verified CCTV footages in the locality.

