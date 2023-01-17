ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery, cash stolen from lawyer’s house in Salem

January 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars decamped with jewellery and cash from a lawyer’s house here on Monday.

According to the police, Enoch Xavier (39) of Ariyanoor is a lawyer. His wife, Arthi, is a doctor at a private hospital. On January 12, he and his family members went to Kolathur. When they returned on Monday night, they found the front door of the house broken and five sovereigns of jewellery and ₹50,000 in cash in an almirah missing.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and collected finger prints from the house. They also verified the CCTV footages in the locality. The Attaiyampatti police are on the lookout for the culprits.

Police sources said that on the night of January 13, burglars entered a doctor’s house in the same locality and robbed seven sovereigns of gold chain by threatening the family. The police suspect that the same gang was involved in the theft as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US