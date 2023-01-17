HamberMenu
Jewellery, cash stolen from lawyer’s house in Salem

January 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars decamped with jewellery and cash from a lawyer’s house here on Monday.

According to the police, Enoch Xavier (39) of Ariyanoor is a lawyer. His wife, Arthi, is a doctor at a private hospital. On January 12, he and his family members went to Kolathur. When they returned on Monday night, they found the front door of the house broken and five sovereigns of jewellery and ₹50,000 in cash in an almirah missing.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and collected finger prints from the house. They also verified the CCTV footages in the locality. The Attaiyampatti police are on the lookout for the culprits.

Police sources said that on the night of January 13, burglars entered a doctor’s house in the same locality and robbed seven sovereigns of gold chain by threatening the family. The police suspect that the same gang was involved in the theft as well.

