Jewellery, cash stolen from house

Unidentified persons stole 10 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹10,000 from a house at Singanallur when the family members were off to Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district.

The police said that the theft was reported at the house of J. Manikandan at Gandhi Nagar, SIHS Colony, in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, Mr. Manikandan, along with his family members, left for Sankarankoil on February 28.

A neighbour, namely Babu, telephoned Mr. Manikandan early on Wednesday and informed that the front door of his house was found broken open.

Mr. Manikandan’s brother rushed to the house and the Singanallur police were informed about the housebreak.

Gift card fraud

Coimbatore district cyber police have registered a case against an unidentified person who duped an employee of a private company of ₹3.5 lakh. The cyber cell registered the case based on a complaint lodged by L. Monika of Annur, an IT analyst.

The police said that Ms. Monika received an email in the name of her boss Raj Joseph, asking her to buy Amazon gift cards worth ₹3.5 lakh. After the purchase of the gift cards, the man who posed as her boss asked her to share the gift card codes.

According to the police, the woman shared the codes and the imposter redeemed cards worth ₹3.5 lakh. The woman contacted the manager of the Human Resources Department of her firm and found out that she had been cheated of the money. The cyber cell registered a case and started investigation.