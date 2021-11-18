Jewellery, cash stolen from house

A four-member group broke into a house in the city in the early hours of Thursday and robbed a couple of 19 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹2.4 lakh.

The police said that D. Rajasekar (62) and his wife R. Shanthi (57) of Alwin Nagar on Sungam-Ukkadam bypass were robbed of the jewellery and cash by four masked men who entered the house by breaking open the front door around 2 a.m. While the couple was sleeping in a room on the ground floor, their relative’s son was asleep on the first floor.

The men assaulted Mr. Rajasekar. The relative’s son came to know about the incident when Ms. Shanthi alerted him after the robbers escaped with the jewellery and cash.

They immediately called the police and rushed Mr. Rajasekar to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police E.S. Uma and senior officers visited the house as part of the investigation.

The police employed fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog at the crime scene.

The police have registered a case against 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) read with 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.