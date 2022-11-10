Jewellery, cash stolen from house in Salem

Unidentified persons broke into a house owned by Jayaprakash (40) of Sethukuttai near Vazhapadi in Salem district and decamped with 60 sovereign jewellery and ₹ 2.36 lakh cash. On information, Vazhapadi police reached the spot, and lifted fingerprints. A case has been registered and the police are verifying CCTV cameras in the locality.

PDS rice seized

Attur Rural Police, based on a tip-off, engaged in a vehicle check at Selliyampalayam on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway. They intercepted a truck and found 10 tonnes of ration rice. The police said that the rice was being smuggled from Kallakurichi to Bengaluru. The police arrested the lorry driver, Naveen (27) of Vaniyambadi, and seized the truck. A case has been registered.

Two arrested for fraud

The police have arrested a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl on charges of cheating a browsing centre owner in Salem. The accused, J. Edwin Thomas of Chennai and his friend Angel of Bengaluru, approached Nagarajan of Kumarasamipatti on Monday and requested him to transfer money to a bank account through a mobile payment service. They had told him that they needed money for a medical emergency for their relatives in Chennai. The two allegedly told him that they would transfer the money to his account through another mobile app. Believing them, Nagarajan transferred the money. The accused showed a screenshot of money transferred to Nagarajan’s account and left. However, a few hours later, when Nagarajan checked his account, the money was not transferred. He lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, who tracked the mobile tower of the accused. The police found that the two were at Seelanaickenpatti. They were arrested and remanded in prison.

Temple priest ends life

A 55-year-old priest at the Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple allegedly ended his life here on Thursday morning. Nagarajan of Sannathi Street woke up and went to the first floor of his house, and did not return. While his family members went to the first floor, they found him dead. The Namakkal police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.