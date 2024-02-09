GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jewellery box manufacturing unit gutted near Coimbatore

February 09, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Fire brigades attempting to douse the fire at the jewellery box manufacturing unit at Vasantham Nagar near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore on Friday.

Fire brigades attempting to douse the fire at the jewellery box manufacturing unit at Vasantham Nagar near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An industrial unit based near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, which manufactures designer boxes for jewellery, was destroyed in a fire on Friday. Fire fighters took nearly four hours to completely douse the flames.

The Fire and Rescue Services said Emballage Enterprises at Vasantham Nagar near Kuniyamuthur was destroyed in the fire that was reported on Friday afternoon.

According to officials with the Fire Services, the unit caught fire around 1.30 p.m. and it spread fast due the presence of raw materials, including hardboard panels that are used for making jewellery boxes. They said the unit run by Thrissur-based Rasheed employed around 130 people. All the workers escaped before the fire engulfed the unit.

Thick black smoke billowed from the place that lies close to reserve forest areas of the Madukkarai range. Forest Department staff initially panicked as the smoke appeared to have billowed from the rear side of a hill when it was seen from Madukkarai side.

After being alerted by the workers, six fire tenders and staff from Coimbatore south, Coimbatore north, Kovaipudur and Thondamuthur stations reached the spot. Five tankers of water was additionally used to put out the fire.

District Fire Officer P. Pulukandi and three station house officers supervised the fire extinguishing works.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / fire / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.