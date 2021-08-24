Jewellers stage protest against HUID

Jewellery shop owners staging a protest in Erode on Monday.

ERODE/Salem

24 August 2021 00:10 IST

Over 500 jewellers in Erode district observed a token strike on Monday against the Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) for jewellery.

They downed shutters from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and placed boards with messages such as “We accept hallmarking, but we are not accepting HUID” in front of the shops. Protests were held in Erode city, Perundurai, Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, and Bhavani .

Members of the Erode City Jewellery Shop Traders Association said there were only two centres in the district for hallmarking jewellery and the HUID will further delay the process.

Tracking mechanism

They said the HUID had nothing to do with the purity of gold and termed the Central government’s norms as a tracking mechanism.

In Salem, the jewellers suspended business for three hours till 11.30 a.m. They staged protest infront of their respective outlets against the new hallmarking processes.

Sri Ram, president of Tamil Nadu Gold Silver Diamond Traders Federation, said they had sent memorandums to the Ministry and officials concerned against the move.

Mr. Ram said the new hallmarking process was not practical and was causing a delay of over a week. As a common practice, customers in Tamil Nadu chose auspicious time to book and collect Thali.

However, under the new process, jewellers were facing difficulties in delivering such products in the preferred time. He added that the government should avoid collecting personal details of those buying jewellery.