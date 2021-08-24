Jewellers stage protest against HUID in Coimbatore

24 August 2021 00:04 IST

Jewellery manufacturers and retailers staged a protest here on Monday against the mandatory HUID (Hallmarking Unique ID) introduced by the Union government for gold jewellery.

B. Sabarinath, president of Coimbatore Jewellers Association, said that about 650 jewellery retail outlets, including the small outlets, remained shut from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in the city. The retailers and their staff staged protest in front of the shops.

B. Muthuvenkatram, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association, said about 3,000 people staged a protest in front of the outlets on Big Bazaar Street, Raja Street, Cross Cut Road, 100 feet road, etc. The representatives of the associations also submitted a memorandum to the Collector on their demands. The protest was held here as part of the nation-wide protest against the HUID introduced by the government.

R. Ellappan, secretary of the Association, said in a press release that hallmarking has been made mandatory in 256 districts, including Coimbatore, from June 16. It is estimated that it will take another four years to hallmark and jewellery pieces in stock with the jewellers and the newly produced. Hallmarking should be based on point of sale and not for storage, display, transit, exhibit to sale, etc, he said.