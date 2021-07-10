Jewellers seek amendments to norms for mandatory hallmarking for jewellery

COIMBATORE

10 July 2021 23:22 IST

With hallmarking of jewellery made mandatory in select centres in the country since last month, the jewellers and manufacturers here say the new norms are resulting in delays (to get the mark) and increases the cost of the jewellery.

B. Sabarinath, president of Coimbatore Jewellers Association, told The Hindu that hallmarking jewellery is not new to Coimbatore, which is one of the main gold jewellery manufacturing centres in the country. However, there are two new norms that are causing hardships to jewellers.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from the hallmark, every piece of jewellery should have a unique identification number, which is system generated. Jewellers used to give the jewellery in the morning to any of the 26 hallmarking centres in the city earlier and get it back by evening.

Now, they need to send a mail to the centre about the quantity of jewellery that needs to be hallmarked and after the centre gives its assent, the jewellery is sent for hallmarking. It takes three to four days to get the entire lot hallmarked. There are standard procedures that even small retailers need to follow and get the entire stock with them hallmarked.

“Every small piece should be scanned and the hall mark and unique identification number embedded on it. While a centre used to handle 1,500 to 2,000 pieces a day, it is able to handle only 500 pieces a day now. There are delays, the jewellery is kept in a different premises for three or four days, and the costs go up,” he says.

Further, there are several manufacturers here who supply to cities across the country. The new norm says the jewellery should have the hallmark during transit. Further the person who makes the preliminary order is made accountable for the quality of the jewellery. This also adds to the confusion. The government should address these issues, he said.

According to S.M. Kamalhasan, president of the Coimbatore Goldsmith Association, there are about 5000 goldsmiths in Coimbatore who buy gold and make jewellery and market it to retailers. They need to be aware of the new norms and hence the Association and the Bureau of Indian Standards will organise a programme on Sunday (July 11). “We welcome the new norms and will take efforts to improve awareness among the goldsmiths,” he said.