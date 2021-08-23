Coimbatore

Jewellers in Coimbatore to protest against new hallmarking process

Jewellers in Coimbatore will suspend business from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on August 23 to protest against the mandatory hallmarking standards introduced by the Central government.

B. Muthuvenkatraman, president of Coimatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association, said in a press release that while the jewellers welcome hallmarking of jewellery, the Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) introduced by the government is a “destructive process.”

The manufacturers, traders and retailers will stage protests in front of the shops on Monday morning, will not conduct business for 2.5 hours from 9 a.m. and will submit a memorandum to the District Collector. This is part of the nation-wide protests, he said.

“HUID is cumbersome and shall lead to harassment of customers and MSME jewellers,” the press release said.

B. Sabarinath, president of Coimbatore Jewellers Association, said the jewellers will not do any business for the 2.5 hours. In some States, the jewellers are going in for total shutdown.


