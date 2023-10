October 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A prominent jeweller of Krishnagiri town M.P. Suresh ended his life by shooting himself here in his home on Friday. Suresh, owned Venkateshwara Jewellers and was also the president of the federation of trade association here. The body was retried by the police, who are conducting an inquiry.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

